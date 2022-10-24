Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $112.55 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,804,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542,669 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $112,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. 114,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,738. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

