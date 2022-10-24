Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $31.96 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518,670 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Synchrony Financial worth $31,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 96,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 194.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 226,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

