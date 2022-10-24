Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $77.44 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,851,845 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Gentex worth $77,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.66. 30,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,302. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

