Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $71.16 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,155,000. Entergy makes up 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Entergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after acquiring an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.51. 14,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,091. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.