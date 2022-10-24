Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $42,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 142.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.14. 11,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,071. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $238.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.23.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

