Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 601,625 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 601,625 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $64,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Herc by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Herc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,167. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

