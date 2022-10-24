Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 3,797 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $58,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,579. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

