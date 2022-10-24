Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Down 0.6%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. 62,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 62,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Charah Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.70.
Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 219.29% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
See Also
