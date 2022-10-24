Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Down 0.6%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. 62,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 62,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Charah Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 219.29% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions

About Charah Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.