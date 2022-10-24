Chardan Capital Downgrades Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Neutral

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AGTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
