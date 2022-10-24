Chardan Capital Downgrades Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Neutral

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.