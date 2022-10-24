CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,350 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $241,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

