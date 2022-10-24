CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

