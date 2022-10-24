CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,952 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 129.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

