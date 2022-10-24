CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.62 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $284.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

