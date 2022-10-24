CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 93,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Analog Devices by 185.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $146.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.