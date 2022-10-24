CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $716,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

