CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 189 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PG stock opened at $129.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
