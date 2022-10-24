CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,323 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Workday were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $149.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

