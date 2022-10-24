CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 375 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays cut their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.54.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 143.50%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.