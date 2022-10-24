CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 7,649 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 80.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $299,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.17 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

