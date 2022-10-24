Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $76,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $200.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.