CIBC Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.33.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.39. 430,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,927. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$566.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.3399999 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

