CIBC Trims Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Target Price to C$900.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1,000.00 to C$900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE FFH traded up C$12.61 during trading on Monday, hitting C$633.50. 16,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,922. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$498.61 and a 1 year high of C$716.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$645.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$667.28. The company has a market cap of C$15.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The business had revenue of C$7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 93.0800027 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

