ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

