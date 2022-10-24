Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.3398 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Shares of KOF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,443.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 61,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 81.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

