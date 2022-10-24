Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.3398 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Shares of KOF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,443.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 61,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 81.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.