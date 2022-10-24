Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

