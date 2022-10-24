Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. 252,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $250.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.