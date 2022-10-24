Concordium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.67 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $55.67 million and $689,960.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.59 or 0.28371573 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,341,499,432 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,675,001 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

