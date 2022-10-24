Conflux 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.17 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $80.41 million and $3.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03793736 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,410,145.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

