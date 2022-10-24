Contrasting First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Foundation pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 33.93% 12.47% 1.26% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $317.67 million 3.20 $109.51 million $2.48 7.27 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.50 $319.02 million $1.46 16.57

This table compares First Foundation and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Foundation and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.44%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.99%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats First Foundation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

