Contrasting Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) & WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starco Brands and WPP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $670,000.00 62.40 -$2.25 million N/A N/A WPP $17.60 billion 0.53 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.0% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -77.95% N/A -145.13% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starco Brands and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

WPP beats Starco Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

