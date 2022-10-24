Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Trading Up 4.4%

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 10,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 798,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock worth $261,422,657. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Core & Main by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

