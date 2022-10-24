Credit Suisse Group Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.32.

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 354,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17,935.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

