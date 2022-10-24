Critical Comparison: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harrow Health and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harrow Health currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.38%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 356.83%. Given Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oramed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health -28.96% 17.50% 1.87% Oramed Pharmaceuticals -542.64% -9.72% -9.08%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Harrow Health and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Harrow Health has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Harrow Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harrow Health and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $72.48 million 4.25 -$18.01 million ($0.90) -12.64 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.70 million 99.94 -$22.24 million ($0.43) -16.16

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harrow Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

