Critical Survey: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) versus Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -832.16% -134.47% -41.53% Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.85, indicating a potential upside of 162.44%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 74.43 -$237.99 million ($0.88) -7.73 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.96 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -7.51

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

