Crypto International Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.91 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $184,103.00 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.4827853 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $179,335.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

