CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.
CSX Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $28.16. 21,039,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,323,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
