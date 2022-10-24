CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $28.16. 21,039,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,323,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.