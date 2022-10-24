CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.88 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and $351.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.99 or 0.28374686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01361977 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $157.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.