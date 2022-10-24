CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.2 %

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 14,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading

