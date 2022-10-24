CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,526,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,150,861 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 5.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $790,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 50.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $218,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 47,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 574,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,200,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

