D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.23

QBTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

