Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Raised by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 4.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.51. 106,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.58.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
