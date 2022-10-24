Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $5.92 on Monday, hitting $250.51. 106,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,446. The stock has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day moving average is $266.61. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.58.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

