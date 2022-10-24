Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $104,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

