DDD Partners LLC Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000. American Tower makes up 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after acquiring an additional 450,273 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.20. 32,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average is $247.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

