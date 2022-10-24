DDD Partners LLC Has $13.35 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 2.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Novartis stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.91. 66,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,137. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

