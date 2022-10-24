DDD Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicarious Surgical were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,234,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $41,577.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,495.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,234,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,859 shares of company stock worth $508,580. Insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

