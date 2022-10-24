DDD Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,124 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.32. 55,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

