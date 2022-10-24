Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) versus GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head-To-Head Review

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A GeoPark 18.44% -398.58% 18.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Deep Well Oil & Gas and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A GeoPark $688.54 million 1.29 $61.13 million $2.83 5.23

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of -2.16, indicating that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. As of September 30, 2020, it leased 13,442 net acres of land under six oil sands. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

