DeFiChain Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $316.56 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

