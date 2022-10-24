Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.70.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:DFY traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.06. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.